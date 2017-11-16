Nine shops sealed for decanting

LAHORE :District administration Lahore, Wednesday, sealed nine shops involved in illegal refilling of gas cylinder.

Decanting-a process of transferring LPG from a big cylinder to a small one-is an illegal activity and may result in fatal and non-fatal accidents, officials said. They said a crackdown was started on the directions of Lahore DC Sumair Ahmed Syed who in a recent meeting had directed all ACs to carry out action against decanting in collaboration with Civil Defence, police and metropolitan staff. On Wednesday, AC Raiwind Ali Akber, along with staff of Civil Defence and Nishter Zone, conducted raids in different parts of Raiwind and sealed nine shops involved in illegal refilling of gas from one cylinder to other.