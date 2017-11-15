Poison in the air

Heavy smog has engulfed most of Punjab, part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh and has made life difficult for everyone there. The Metrological department has predicted chances of rain next week.

Can’t we ensure these chances into reality by artificial cloud seeding? This had been done successfully in the past. The benefits outweigh the cost by a huge margin.

Faraz Anwer (Karachi)