Polls in August, govt to complete its term: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government would complete its constitutional term ending in June next year after which elections would be held in August and democracy would move ahead.

The prime minister announced a 10-year package for development of all areas of Balochistan, with an aim to bring them at par with the rest of the country in terms of provision of basic facilities. Talking to media persons here at the Governor House after chairing a meeting on development projects in Balochistan, the premier said funds for the package would be shared by the federal and provincial governments equally and it would start during the current year. He said the package including the provision of gas, education and health facilities would be initiated at every union council of the province.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the provincial government had given a proposal for this package, which was agreed upon by the federal government.

The premier said that during the meeting on development projects, Rs20 billion project being undertaken by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on mixing of LPG in the gas supply system was reviewed. He said other development projects worth Rs80 billion including that under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also reviewed. He said these projects would be further reviewed on monthly basis.

During the meeting, the additional chief secretary (Development) presented a detailed briefing on the development projects including CPEC, tubewells solarisation, special economic zones, water management projects and oil and gas exploration projects.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, federal minister for Safron, national security adviser, commander Southern Command, home minister, planning and development minister, chief secretary Balochistan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on law and order situation of Balochistan, the prime minister reiterated that the federal government will provide full support to the Balochistan government for improving the law and order situation.

The meeting offered prayers for the martyrs of terrorist incident that occurred recently in Quetta. Secretary Home Affairs Balochistan presented a detailed briefing on law and order. Security measures for Shia Zaireen were also discussed in detail.