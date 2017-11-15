World Diabetes Day 2017” at NICVD

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-NICVD celebrated World Diabetes Day on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 and organized a “Free Screening Camp”. Hundreds of people included women were screened for Blood Glucose, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure and BMI as well. People were also educated regarding diabetes, its control through prevention, screening and timely treatment.

On this occasion Executive Director, NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said that diet is an important element for diabetics. It is important for the patient to schedule and monitor his/ her eating habits. Further, they need to be compliant with blood sugar monitoring and regular visit to the physician. He added that exercise is also an important factor in the management of diabetes.

He also highlighted that NICVD is committed to providing state-of-the-art cardiac services to the people of Sindh and in last two and half years, it has launched many programs for the population of Karachi and entire Sindh Province, namely initiation of totally free of cost services for all General In-patients & Out-patients at NICVD Karachi and establishment of Chest Pain Units under flyover at different localities of Karachi Metropolis.

NICVD’s Executive Director added that another milestone is our Satellite Centres at Interior Sindh. NICVD Larkana and NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan have been providing free cardiac emergency, primary PCI (angioplasty during heart attack) and adult / paediatric cardiology services. Shortly, three more such centers in Hyderabad, Sehwan & Sukkur, would be functional.***