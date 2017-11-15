Two kidnappers arrested in Karak

KARAK: The Karak Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two kidnappers and recovered the kidnapped person. According to a press release, a young man was bundled into a car by some unknown persons near the district and sessions court and ran away.

The police chased the kidnappers and intercepted them near a filling station on the Indus Highway and recovered one Kashifullah, a resident of College Koroona. The police arrested the two kidnappers identified as Salahuddin and Shah Nawaz, the residents Darabkhel. The police confiscated the car and took the kidnappers to police station for further interrogations. The police registered a case.