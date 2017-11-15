PFA warns strict action against violations of food standards

Rawalpindi: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Noorul Amin Mengal has said that PFA will deal with iron hands to salt processors who will not meet the PFA food standards and ensure food fortification in salt after February 15, 2018. This was decided in a meeting with office bearers of different salt processors associations from across the Punjab held at PFA headquarter here on Monday.

A meeting was attended by DG PFA Noorul Amin Mengal, PFA Additional Director General Technical Dr Shahzaib, Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) Programme Punjab Provincial Manager Dr Tariq, USI Programme Zonal Manger, Lahore Farman Ahmed, Salt Association, Faisalabad President Muhammad Shahid, Salt Processor Ganjmandi, Rawalpindi President Haji Muhmmad Arshad and other stallholders were present on occasion. DG said that PFA teams will visits salt factories within 90 days and issue notices for their reforms as per food standards which set by PFA. We have given business adjustment time to all salt processors for fortification of salt. He said that PFA is not enmity of food related business people but we are friend of them and trying to bring on rights track by following food rules and regulations.

Mengal said that PFA has gave three months ultimatum to salt processors for maintaining quality of their by using approved ingredients, mineral and iodine in manufacturing. He said that 60 per cent populations is facing food insecurity in country while 60 per cent population of Punjab is lacking different nutritional ingredients adding that we can overcome on these issues by ensuring presence of iodine, minerals and other ingredients in salt.