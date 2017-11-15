tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: More than 60 percent of Afghans still believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, but signs of better governance and rebuilding has slightly lifted the national mood, according to a survey by the Asia Foundation. Just over half of the 10,000 people surveyed said they had confidence in President Ashraf Ghani’s government.
