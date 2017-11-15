Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MoU

MoU

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Malakand (UOM) to promote cooperation in education and research. The MoU was signed by UVAS VC Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and UOM VC Dr Gull Zaman at the UVAS City Campus, Lahore.  —

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement