MoU

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Malakand (UOM) to promote cooperation in education and research. The MoU was signed by UVAS VC Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and UOM VC Dr Gull Zaman at the UVAS City Campus, Lahore. —