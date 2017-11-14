Sindh CM backs constitutional amendment for delimitation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has "conditionally agreed" to adopt constitutional amendment for conducting delimitation of constituencies on basis of the provisional census results to prevent any delay in the holding of general elections. The Sindh chief minister stated this during the meeting of Council of Common Interests held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair.

A Sindh CM House statement quoted the Sindh chief minister as saying that the Sindh government conditionally accepts the results of the population census. Murad said the conditions included "verification of one per cent results of the census blocks in the country by a third-party." He also demanded allaying reservations of the people over the census results and immediate publication of the census results on a block-wise basis by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The statement stated that the CCI meeting accepted all the conditions set by the Sindh chief minister. The statement quoted the Murad Ali Shah as saying that all the issues regarding the census had emerged due to inefficiency of the federal government. The situation would have been a different if the proposals OF Sindh were accepted.