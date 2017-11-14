Painting exhibition

LAHORE :Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra on The Mall, organised an exhibition of renowned artist Abdul Saleem’s creations at the Alhamra Permanent Art Gallery on Monday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari and housed the paintings on the armory used by the Muslim conquerors, including Mohammad Bin Qasim to Tipu Sultan. Addressing the audience, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Capt(R) Atta Muhammad Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, maintained that the weaponry displayed in these paintings is a very valuable source for the awareness of the young generation about the style and way of fighting of our iconic leaders of the Islamic world.