CBC VP visits Clifton graveyard

Karachi: Cantonment Board Clifton Vice President Aziz Suharwardy While expressing his views during that visit of CBC Graveyard. Information of general public would like to inform that due to posity of space in graveyard, Bye Laws for burial in CBC graveyard Created by board is deceased must be resident of Cantt Board Clifton with Same Address in NIC. And If NIC address is outside CBC area then deceased must have property in his name in CBC, supported by CBC Tax Challan, Rates for burial in graveyard, is Cemented Grave with blocks, Rs.4,000 and Kachi Grave Rs.1,500.

This criteria has been adopted as all graveyards are full now. As soon as DHA hands over Municipal Functioning of graveyard in Ph-8 to CBC criteria may relaxed after approval by the CBC Board.

During the visit Vice President said that the Worker in Graveyard should be directed to do all the cleaning work in graveyard according to the standard, he added we should improve our organization, Culture and working environment and deal will the Public in good Manner.***