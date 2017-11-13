India’s firing across LoC injures child

MUZAFFARABAD: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, the Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the LoC on Sunday, injuring a child in AJK. The 10-year-old child identified as Umar was playing on the terrace of his home in Battal Sector of AJK when he was hit by a stray bullet fired by the India’s BSF.