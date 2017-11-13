Peace moot concludes

LAHORE :A two-day international conference on “Religious Pluralism and World Peace” concluded here on Sunday with a unanimous declaration that no form of terrorism and violence has anything to do with any world religion and must be condemned at all levels.

The closing session of the conference organised by Minhaj University with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC) was chaired by Dr Hussain Mohiuddin Qadri, deputy chairman, board of governors, Minhaj University while Dr Aslam Ghouri, Dr Shahid Saroya, Dr Rohan Gunaratna, Dr Adrian Feldmann, Dr Herman Roborgh, Dr Athambawa Sarjoon, Dr Paul Rohan, Dr Andre Wehrli-Allenbach, Dr R Sivaperegasam, Dr Hoseph Victor Edwin, Dr David James Bamber, Dr Cedric Aimal Edwin, Dr James Chann, Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan and Dr Sarva Booma addressed the peace conference. The conference’s declaration also reads that misuse of religion and its misunderstanding by general discussion must be prevented. It should only be limited to the competent scholars with concept of religious doctrine, beliefs and practices.