Sat November 11, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

They need our support

For many drug addicts in Pakistan, heroin comes before food and water. Identifying an addict is not a difficult task. The physical condition will tell whether a person is on heroin or not. People on any kind of drug look older than their actual age. Except for expressing sadness over their condition, we do nothing to guide drug addicts to their way out. These people need our help. Many reasons can lead to drug addiction. Young school-going boys and girls often glamorise drugs. What starts as a fun activity ends up becoming a lifelong and scary addiction.

The chances of a drug addict getting involved in criminal activities are also high. This is because they need money to buy drugs. They also steal other items, including manholes and electric wires, which is later sold and the money received is spent on drugs. One cannot understand why the government has not done anything to provide help and support to these people. They do deserve a second chance.

Muhammad Ibrahim Marri (Hub)

 

