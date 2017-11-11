Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Peshawar region Disabled team trials from Nov 13

Peshawar region Disabled team trials from Nov 13

KARACHI: The Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) has announced trials for selecting Peshawar region Disabled team at Abdul Wali Khan Sports complex (Peshawar) from November 13 (Monday) ahead of the National Disabled cricket championship.

According to the PDCA secretary Amir-ud-din Ansari, a three-member selection committee comprising first class cricketer Zulfiqar Jan, first class umpire Sajid Afridi and coordinator Sajid Mahmood will supervise the trials.  Pakistan disabled team captain Nihar Alam will also attend the trials.

Physically disabled cricketers from Peshawar have been asked to report to Sajid at 10am on Monday. The National Disabled Cricket championship is scheduled to start from December 3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement