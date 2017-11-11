Peshawar region Disabled team trials from Nov 13

KARACHI: The Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) has announced trials for selecting Peshawar region Disabled team at Abdul Wali Khan Sports complex (Peshawar) from November 13 (Monday) ahead of the National Disabled cricket championship.

According to the PDCA secretary Amir-ud-din Ansari, a three-member selection committee comprising first class cricketer Zulfiqar Jan, first class umpire Sajid Afridi and coordinator Sajid Mahmood will supervise the trials. Pakistan disabled team captain Nihar Alam will also attend the trials.

Physically disabled cricketers from Peshawar have been asked to report to Sajid at 10am on Monday. The National Disabled Cricket championship is scheduled to start from December 3.