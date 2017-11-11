Seminar on Allama Iqbal

Islamabad :National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one day-seminar in connection with celebration of 140th birthday of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal titled ‘The Role of Ideology of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the Social Uplift of Pakistan’ in collaboration with Iqbal Academy Pakistan, here, says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar while Syed Gulzar Hasnain, Senior Joint Secretary, M/o Inter Provincial Coordination, Islamabad was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the seminar. NCSW chairman in his address deliberated that the teachings and ideology of great poet & philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal still spread light as guiding for us.

Many literary scholars have written thousands of books and research papers to enlighten the new generations with the ideology and teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Those nations who follow their intellectuals / leaders, they maintain separate identity.