Sat November 11, 2017
Business

November 11, 2017

PMI-KPC seminar today

KARACHI: Project Management Institute-Karachi Pakistan Chapter (PMI-KPC) is holding a seminar in collaboration with Jang group and The News on Saturday (today).

PMI-KPC will announce the Project Management Awards 2017 to recognise talent in this field, a statement issued on Friday said. “We celebrate Project Management Day to promote the best practices of project management in Pakistan,” the statement added.

Dr Atta Ur Rehman, chairman of UN Committee on Science and Technology is the chief guest at the seminar. Speakers include Engro Powergen ltd CEO Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, GSK Pakistan former head of IT Zainab Hameed, and PMI-KPC president Fahad Ahmed. 

