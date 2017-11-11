Rupee appreciates

The rupee appreciated against the dollar on Friday on inflows from export and remittances, dealers said.

The rupee gained three paisas to end at 105.41 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of 105.44 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market opened in the range of 105.44 and 105.45. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.20/107.40.