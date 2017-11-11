Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee appreciates

Rupee appreciates

The rupee appreciated against the dollar on Friday on inflows from export and remittances, dealers said.

The rupee gained three paisas to end at 105.41 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of 105.44 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market opened in the range of 105.44 and 105.45. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.20/107.40.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement