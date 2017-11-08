Poor performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The performance of the CDA is at its lowest ebb. Broken roads, unkempt parks and out-of-order street lights have made Islamabad unattractive. The public library of the city also presents deserted look. The library main in Sector F-11 has no boundary wall. No security guard is deployed at the library.
Residents have filed regular complaints regarding the deteriorating condition of the library, but the library remains in a deplorable condition. The chairman of the CDA should take necessary action and make the library functional.
Shakir H Shamim (Islamabad)
