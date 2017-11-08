Wed November 08, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

Poor performance

The performance of the CDA is at its lowest ebb. Broken roads, unkempt parks and out-of-order street lights have made Islamabad unattractive. The public library of the city also presents deserted look. The library main in Sector F-11 has no boundary wall. No security guard is deployed at the library.

Residents have filed regular complaints regarding the deteriorating condition of the library, but the library remains in a deplorable condition. The chairman of the CDA should take necessary action and make the library functional.

Shakir H Shamim (Islamabad)

