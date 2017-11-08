10kg drugs seized

LAHORE

Nawankot police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized charas and opium weighing 5kg each from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Zulfiqar.

arrested: Homicide Unit, Model Town Division, arrested six persons allegedly involved in murders.

Liaqatabad Homicide Unit arrested a person, Ahmad Saeed, on charges of killing a man, Engineer Nawaz Javed. Nishtar Colony police arrested one Suffian on murder charges and one Muhammad Naseem for murdering a man, Asif. Garden Town police rounded up two persons, Waqas and Adnan, on charges of killing a man, Nadeema Aslam. Kot Lakhpat police arrested a person, Altaf Hussain.

Security: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has said that Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Punjab Police is actively engaged in ensuring security to all foreign experts especially the Chinese executing the CPEC projects.

He expressed these views while addressing a seven-member delegation of Chinese ZTE Company led by CEO Weng Helin at Central Police Office on Tuesday. The IG said the security force deployed at the work sites was being equipped with modern weapons, speedy vehicles and other sophisticated tools. The participants in the meeting discussed different matters pertaining to the security to the Chinese and other issues.

The IG told the Chinese delegates that provision of foolproof security to Chinese experts and investors was top priority of Punjab Police. All available resources are being utilised to provide outstanding security to the Chinese investors and experts, he added.

cell: Dolphin Squad found a lost cell phone and handed it over to its foreigner owner here on Tuesday.

Foreigner Daniel had lost his cell phone which was found by a team of Dolphin Squad during patrolling in Faisal Town.