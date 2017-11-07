Modern theranostic laboratory set up at Inmol

LAHORE

Inmol Cancer Hospital has launched state-of-the-art theranostic services (gallium-68 generator) for cancer patients.

Theranostic laboratory, which is first facility in the country and Asia, has become operational.

Automatic Synthesiser and Gallium-68 generator is a landmark achievement of Inmol that became possible under the supervision of Inmol Director Dr Abubaker Shahid and Chief Project Investigator Dr Irfan Ullah Khan.

The project is funded by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

After the successful installation of the setup, some patients successfully underwent diagnostic scans for neuroendocrine and prostate cancers using 68 Ga-DOTA-NOC and 68 Ga-DOTA-PSMA-11 ligands under the supervision of Dr Irfan Ullah and Dr Muhammad Numair.

Chief Investigator and Project In charge Dr Irfan Ullah Khan said theranostic setup will bring a revolution in diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

Inmol Director Dr Abubaker Shahid said: “We provide high quality diagnostic and treatment facilities to the patients. Now we are one step forward and I am thankful to Dr Irfan Ullah Khan, his team and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which provided us this state of the art setup.”

German Engineer Bernard Mayer, who came to install this setup, Dr Ahmed Qureshy, Dr Muhammad Numair, Dr Arzoo Fatima, Dr Azra Parveen, Khalid Masood, Afshan Ashfaq, Nouroz Gul, Rizwana Zahoor, Muhammad Khalid and other doctors and scientists were present on the occasion of installing the setup.