‘An illness, not a taboo’

Only last month, the social media went berserk when Pink Ribbon Pakistan lit the Shah Faisal Mosque pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Addressing a theatre evening organised at a local hotel, CEO Omer Aftab said it was not many years ago that electronic media houses refused to run bulletins about the initiative, dubbing it ‘vulgar’ and ‘shameful’. However, he was proud that the organisation had come far enough that a monument of national significance could be utilised in the campaign to raise awareness against the disease.

Breast cancer is an extremely common disease amongst Pakistani women, and shaming those who want to save lives is a regressive practice, said Aftab. ”People need to stop taking an illness as a taboo.”

‘Marnay Se Pehle Jannat’

Not in any way related to the disease, the theatre had been showcased for the audience mainly comprising of donors and individuals associated with the initiative.

Directed by veteran actor and director Khalid Ahmad, the play was written by Bee Gul and has been earlier performed at the Arts Council.

Revolving around two main characters, namely ailing Naushad or Abba Jee (Khalid Ahmad) and Jannat (Bakhtawar Mazhar), the story begins with the old man reprimanding Jannat who is a maid responsible to look after him.

Often seen conversing with Naushad’s daughter-in-law, it is revealed to Jannat that the old man’s grandson is soon to get married. However, no one bothers to inform him about the celebrations rather are waiting for him to pass away so they can inherit his mansion.

Jannat often shares her thoughts with Naushad whom she calls Abba Jee, but the man has no regard for the title she addresses him with and often passes flirtatious remarks at her.

She shares her dream of owning a small house and looking after the children of her estranged lover, Asghar, who ditched her.

After listening to her tale of sorrow, Naushad offers her a marriage proposal in exchange for the mansion he owns. Even though Jannat agrees because she can finally see her dream come true, life has another twist in store for her. In terms of acting, it wasn’t Khalid’s best works but Bakhtawar did a fine job as Jannat.