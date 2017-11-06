Raisani condemns attack on Dera Bugti women

QUETTA: Senator R Lashkari Raisani has strongly condemned attack on women in Dera Bugti and termed it very tragic.

As per details two women were injured in mine blast in Dera Bugti area two days ago and one of them later succumbed to her injuries He said here on Sunday that such incidents are destroying our old traditions and values.

Attacks were carried out against women earlier which are unforgivable for us He said wife of Dr Allah Nazar and other women were also harassed and their release was made a drama.

The incident was advertised which is condemnable. Such disheartening incidents are carried out to secure political gains which cause our collective disgrace.

These are nothing but conspiracy to destroy our traditions and history and these would escalate hatred. Women enjoy respect and dignity in our national and tribal values and customs we cannot give them up at any cost and this should be respected.