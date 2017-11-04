12-hour outages as smog shuts down 17 power plants

ISLAMABAD: Seventeen power stations tripped on Friday due to unprecedented dense smog in different parts of the country, causing 12-hour-long loadshedding as the collective power production was reduced by over 6,000 megawatts.

The Ministry of Energy said the smog-triggered tripping has also led to closure of all Chashma Nuclear Power Plants (C1, C2, C3, C4) where after necessary technical and security protocol, restoration is in progress and it is expected to get full capacity in approximately 72 hours.

Among the tripped circuits/grid stations 500KV Multan-DG Khan, 500KV Guddo747 circuit tripped along with Multan Bus Bar-1, 500KV Multan-Yousafwala circuit, 220KV Mgarh ph1-Bhwlpr cct 1 tripped at 04:42hrs, 220KV Multan-Vehari circuits-I and II, 220KV Vehari-Kassowal circuits-I and II, 220KV Kassowal-Yousafwala circuits-I & II, 220KV Multan-M/garh circuit-4, 220KV Multan-Kapco circuit-4 500KV Multan, 220KV Vehari, Kasowal and Chishtian grids and 220KV Yousafwala-Okara circuit. Under the directions of the federal government, the power sector has also closed all expensive furnace oil/diesel run power plants of a cumulative capacity of 4,250MW. The furnace oil plants include 950MW Hubco, 1,000MW Muzaffargarh, 400MW Jamshoro and 700MW Kapco. The diesel/furnace oil fired plants which are closed under the directions are Nishat Power, Nishar Chunian Power, Liberty, Hubco Norwal, Atlas and Kel, of cumulative capacity around 1,200MW.

Besides the hydel generation average has also come down to 2,700MW against its capacity of 7,000MW due to less release of water from reservoirs on provinces’ demand. The SNGPL has also curtained 200 mmcfd gas supplies due to maintenance between November 3 to 7, resulting in reduction of 500MW in the system. These factors in combination are negatively affecting the demand and supply situation in the country and the power distribution system needs load management for certain period.

The Power Division has directed the NPCC to chalk out a well-managed emergency load management plan for 72 hours till restoration of 1,200MW nuclear power plants.

A separate load management plan after the approximate 72 hours based on demand-supply situation is also being prepared by the NPCC. However, since the demand is declining with decrease in the temperature, therefore, the situation is soon expected to show an improvement.

The distribution companies have also been directed to ensure maximum relief to consumers and ensure stability in the system. The distribution companies have also been directed to circulate the load management plan within their areas of operation for consumers’ information.

The unprecedented dense smog is posing serious challenge to the national transmission system and the Power Division, NPCC, NTDC and Discos are closely monitoring the situation. Special teams and lines formations have been deputed by the NTDC and Discos to meet any emergent situation due to the weather conditions. Patrolling of all high transmission lines has been increased by the NTDC.

The Power Division has regretted the inconvenience likely to be caused due to these facts, requesting the consumers to kindly adopt energy conservation during few days to minimise load on the system. The Power Division is closely monitoring the situation and shall continue to pass on information to the consumers.

Khalid Iqbal adds: People are facing the worst kind of power breakdowns in all parts of Punjab, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz said that smog has also affected the weather due to less rains. “We are facing smog due to absence of winds,” he said. Smog and foggy weather will end after rain but there was no good rain expected in the coming days, he warned.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told The News that they had issued load management plan due to smog and short supply of gas to power plants. He said there was tripping in electric wires. He said electricity supply will be better after ending of smog.

The Met Office has released a weather warning, describing the smog as a result of cold high pressure in the upper atmosphere. People may experience short-term skin and respiratory conditions such as eye irritation, coughing, throat/chest irritation and skin irritation as a result of smog. Health experts recommend artificial tears for eyes as one way of dealing with smog.