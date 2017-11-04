Security forces conduct IBOs, arrest TTP facilitator

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Security forces in Balochistan, along with intelligence agencies, conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Zhob and arrested a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan facilitator, said a statement, released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to Geo News, forces also recovered a sizeable amount of ammunition and explosives which were "dumped to carry out terrorist activity in Quetta". In a separate operation, carried out in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, security forces recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition, including guns, mortars, rocket-launchers, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication equipment and extremist literature, added ISPR.
The IBO was carried out in the Mandi Khel area of North Waziristan Agency. The Pakistan Army had launched a nationwide military operation Raddul Fasaad in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and
continuation of ongoing operations across the country.
