Kim edges clear in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Whee Kim of South Korea took a one-shot lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open here on Thursday with a six-under-par 65.

The 25-year-old from Seoul produced a flawless round comprised of six birdies and no bogeys to head the field after the first round was halted in fading light.The first round will be completed on Friday morning where Jimmy Stanger will hope to join Kim at the top of the leaderboard at the par-71 TPC Summerlin course.

Stanger was one shot adrift of Kim on five under through 15 holes when the first round was abandoned at 5:52pm with 30 players left on the course.Four other players — JJ Spaun, Ryan Blaum, John Huh and Germany’s Alex Cejka — were already in the clubhouse on five under after carding 66s.

Nine players, including Billy Horschel and Jason Kokrak, were two off the lead on four under after shooting 67s.Kim’s opening round was his best in relation to par since a seven-under-par 65 in the second round of this year’s Puerto Rico Open.

The Korean is enjoying a solid run of form, posting a solo fourth-place finish at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju last month.Kim began Thursday’s first round on the par-four 10th hole, making a smooth start with three straight pars before his first birdie of the day on the 13th.

Two more birdies followed over his front nine, before three more birdies after the turn.Elsewhere, rookie Stanger caught the eye with an impressive start through 15 holes.

The 22-year-old is only playing here after receiving a sponsor’s invite and made three birdies, an eagle and no bogeys before his round was cut short.His eagle came on the 312-yard par-four 15th, when he holed a chip from 53 yards.