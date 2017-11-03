Pedestrian bridges

There is an urgent need to install overhead pedestrian bridges at different locations in Karachi. Pedestrian bridges at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center, University of Karachi; Jauhar Complex, Bin Hashim Super Store and near Safoora Chowrangi must be installed on an urgent basis since the flow of traffic on these locations is quite high.

Because of traffic, many people find it difficult to cross roads. The concerned authorities are requested to take necessary action in this regard to facilitate people and save their precious lives.

Muhammad Shamim (Karachi)