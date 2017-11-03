Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pedestrian bridges

Pedestrian bridges

There is an urgent need to install overhead pedestrian bridges at different locations in Karachi. Pedestrian bridges at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center, University of Karachi; Jauhar Complex, Bin Hashim Super Store and near Safoora Chowrangi must be installed on an urgent basis since the flow of traffic on these locations is quite high.

Because of traffic, many people find it difficult to cross roads. The concerned authorities are requested to take necessary action in this regard to facilitate people and save their precious lives.

Muhammad Shamim (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement