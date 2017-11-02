Education sector

Nations prosper when they have a high literacy rate and when they allocate a proper budget to the education sector. Unfortunately, Pakistan lacks in this discipline. During the fiscal year 2016-2017, the literacy rate of the country declined by 2 percent. The literacy rate has been dropped from 60 percent to 58 percent. This is an alarming situation for a developing country. According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, public expenditures allocated for education as percentage of its GDP is estimated at 2.3 percent in the fiscal year 2016-2017, which is quite low.

However this is just the quantitative aspect, if we consider the qualitative aspect then the situation seems more complicated. The quality of education has not been up to the mark. The education system that prevails in society does not allow students to use their brains. Pakistan will prosper when the government will pay attention to the education sector.

Salman Mansoori ( Karachi )