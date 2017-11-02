PCB plans to invite Proteas, BD next year

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said they are planning to invite South Africa or Bangladesh next year after successfully hosting Sri Lanka for a T20 International.

According to media reports, Sethi has said he felt that South Africa or Bangladesh could be convinced to come and play in the country.

“It is a gradual process to get international cricket back to Pakistan. The tour by the Sri Lankans even for that one match has been a big success for us. But we need to now keep pushing this process forward,” he said.

Sethi said he would be talking to the South African and Bangladesh cricket authorities to come to Pakistan sometime in 2018 to play bilateral series. “Ireland and Afghanistan are ready to come over. But we also want South Africa or Bangladesh in Pakistan next year,” said Sethi.

The PCB chief said that the biggest challenge now for the PCB was to hold matches at venues other than Lahore. Pakistan on Sunday hosted Sri Lanka eight years and seven months after their team bus was attacked in Lahore by militants.

In September, Pakistan also hosted the World XI backed by the ICC for three T20 Internationals in Lahore and the security arrangements were praised by all.

West Indies are also expected to visit Pakistan in a few weeks. Sethi also said that he would like to see the final of the third PSL held in Karachi next March with the play-off matches in Lahore.

On the organisation of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Nations Cup to be held in Pakistan next April, Sethi said he would like to see India send their team.“We will guarantee them the best security but even if they don’t agree to send their team the tournament will be held at different venues in Pakistan,” he said.