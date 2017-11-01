Effects of corruption

Corruption stifles the progress of a country. It has a damaging effect on the social fabric of a community. It acts as a double-edged sword which cuts both ways. On the one hand, it helps the unworthy and incapable individuals occupy the coveted positions and on the other hand it proves a stumbling block for talented individuals. The resources of the country are looted blatantly. A culture of kickbacks and commissions crops up.

The authority is wielded negatively which undermines the basics of various departments. The moral and ethical norms are thrown to winds by the corrupt elements. They have no regard for moral or ethical values. To fight and curb corruption, we have to be girded up sooner than later against corrupt practices around us.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)