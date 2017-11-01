Wed November 01, 2017
November 1, 2017

COAS, Iran ambassador discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Tuesday visited the General Headquarters and called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Focus of the discussion remained on regional security, Pak-Iran border management, visits and exchanges in defence realm, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

