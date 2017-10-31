Palm oil climbs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Monday to their strongest in a month and a half, tracking gains in rival edible oilseed soy on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
A stronger export outlook and weaker-than-expected production growth were other factors supporting the positive sentiment, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to 2,845 ringgit ($671.47) a tonne, in line for a fourth straight session of gains. It earlier rose to a high of 2,855 ringgit, the strongest since Sept. 15. Traded volumes stood at 14,823 lots at the midday break. "The market is up on technical buying," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the CBOT and China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Monday to their strongest in a month and a half, tracking gains in rival edible oilseed soy on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
A stronger export outlook and weaker-than-expected production growth were other factors supporting the positive sentiment, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to 2,845 ringgit ($671.47) a tonne, in line for a fourth straight session of gains. It earlier rose to a high of 2,855 ringgit, the strongest since Sept. 15. Traded volumes stood at 14,823 lots at the midday break. "The market is up on technical buying," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the CBOT and China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange.
Comments