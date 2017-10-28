NAB chief orders inquiry against NTS over leakage of papers

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) ordered an inquiry against National Testing Service on account of alleged embezzlement and leakage of question papers before test.

The NTS, which has allegedly failed to protect rights of students, would also be probed in this matter. A statement issued here Friday said following directions of chairman, the Bureau has started inquiry against NTS.

It said NAB chairman would not allow any institution to affect the future of students by violating merit and transparency. The Bureau, which has received numerous complaints against NTS, has clubbed all of them and started inquiry, it added.

It said on numerous occasions NTS papers were leaked due to which right of deserving students was compromised. According to another report from Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an inquiry into a leak of NTS entry test paper Friday.

According to a statement, a notification to this effect has also been issued. Sindh health department on the directive of the chief minister has constituted an inquiry committee to probe improper conduct of public sector medical colleges and universities entry test conducted on September 22, through NTS at various centres. The committee will present its report within 10 days.