Action against gas bill defaulters

LAHORE :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Amjad Latif, continuing the strict policy of disconnecting gas supply to defaulters, ordered disconnection of supply to various industrial/commercial defaulting consumers.

According to a spokesman for SNGPL, SNGPL disconnected the connections of 129 industrial and commercial consumers from September 26 to October, 2017, for defaulting on cumulative gas bills amounting to Rs 149,801,415.

Railway property: On the directions of Railway Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Dogar, railway officials Friday reclaimed railway property from the illegal occupants. A team led by Assistant Executive Engineer Abdul Rehman conducted raids at Gujranwala and Hafizabad railway stations and reclaimed railway property.

land reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed land of an expatriate worth Rs 20 million. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Shamshad Haider, settled in Toronto, Canada, lodged a complaint about illegal occupation of his six kanal land situated at village Samma, District Gujrat. His complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujrat and with the officials of DOPC reclaimed his land. Afzaal Bhatti said expatriate can contact OPC for their complaints.

CPEC security: DIG SPU Faisal Rana visited Friday working sites of CPEC in South Punjab to review security arrangements. He was briefed about ongoing projects. traffic awareness: City traffic police delivered 13 lectures, established two awareness camps and organized a traffic walk in different areas of city to educate citizens about the dangers of one-way violation. Pamphlets were also distributed pamphlets among the citizens.

Biotech moot: A two-day, 7th international conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering organised by the Virtual University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) and Asia-Pacific Association of Science, Engineering and Technology (APASET) concluded on Friday.