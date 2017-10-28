Sat October 28, 2017
Business

October 28, 2017

FBR’s outreach programme lauded

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has lauded the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) “outreach programme”, calling it a step in the right direction.

According to the FBR’s announcement on Friday, in a letter addressed to FBR chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Abdul Qadir Memon, president of the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), welcomed the recently launched taxpayers' outreach programme to create awareness and offer necessary facilitation from the FBR officials about the filing of income tax returns.

Memon said the FBR chairman and his entire team deserves commendation and gratitude for its ‘visionary’ outreach programme from the members of the bars across the country, it added.

