OxygenOS, Realme UI may be replaced by ColorOS, report claims

OxygenOS and Realme UI may both be nearing the end of the road, according to a new report claiming Oppo plans to consolidate all three of its smartphone brands onto a single version of ColorOS.

Famous tipster Yogesh Brar reports that Oppo is preparing what it calls an "aggressive restructuring" that would fold OnePlus and Realme fully into the Oppo brand, retiring OxygenOS and Realme UI in the process.

Advertisement

In the report, Oppo has found that sustaining the three different skins on the Android device is no longer cost-effective, and moving forward, devices from the three brands will ship with ColorOS pre-installed.

The OxygenOS skin of the device has been a fork of ColorOS since the OnePlus Nord 2 in 2021, while OnePlus had already ditched its Chinese-only HydrogenOS skin for ColorOS long ago. The Realme UI skin has always been sharing core code with ColorOS.

The software update comes after many developments in recent months, where OnePlus was believed to have been considering leaving global markets since April; there were reports of Realme merging its operations with OnePlus in the same month, with several OnePlus regional websites, such as in Germany, France, and Spain, promoting Oppo products to their visitors.

OnePlus’ UK store currently marks its phones as out of stock, fuelling the rumours about the brand's reduced independent presence. In other developments, it is said that OnePlus is concentrating on India and China, with Realme cutting down its China operations to concentrate on the international market.