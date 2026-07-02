X offers $1m to creators with new live studio launch

Streamers are able to set the stream title and thumbnail, schedule their streams ahead of time

X is making its most concrete push yet into live video, launching a new tool called Live Studio alongside a $1 million payout pledge aimed at pulling streamers away from platforms like Twitch and Kick.

Nikita Bier, who is the product manager of X, announced the tool via several posts, explaining that it is a dedicated control centre that will be embedded within Creator Studio. Streamers are able to set the stream title and thumbnail, schedule their streams ahead of time, and limit viewership, whether they want it to be visible to everybody on the platform, verified users, followers, or even paid subscribers.

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Bier said X would allocate $1 million to creators who go live during the upcoming payout cycle but stopped short of explaining how that pool will be split.

It's unclear whether payouts will be based on viewership, engagement, or anot