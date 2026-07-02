X offers $1m to creators with new live studio launch
Live Studio adds scheduling and analytics, but X hasn't said how creators will split the payout
X is making its most concrete push yet into live video, launching a new tool called Live Studio alongside a $1 million payout pledge aimed at pulling streamers away from platforms like Twitch and Kick.
Nikita Bier, who is the product manager of X, announced the tool via several posts, explaining that it is a dedicated control centre that will be embedded within Creator Studio. Streamers are able to set the stream title and thumbnail, schedule their streams ahead of time, and limit viewership, whether they want it to be visible to everybody on the platform, verified users, followers, or even paid subscribers.
Bier said X would allocate $1 million to creators who go live during the upcoming payout cycle but stopped short of explaining how that pool will be split.
It's unclear whether payouts will be based on viewership, engagement, or anot
-
Amazon to launch initial internet service as satellite fleet nears 400
-
Microsoft launches $2.5 billion 'Frontier Company' to accelerate enterprise AI adoption
-
Apple Hide My Email Bug Exposes Users' Real Email Addresses
-
US House committee accuses South Korea of discriminating against Coupang
-
Google suffers major defeat as EU court upholds €4.1 billion antitrust fine
-
Amazon building more devices with in-house AI chips, says executive
-
OpenAI seeks to hand Trump administration a 5% stake under new proposal: Here’s why
-
Portugal debuts first open-source AI model as Europe pushes for tech sovereignty