Experts share 3 predictions for America's next 250 years in space

As the United States marks 250 years of independence, space experts are looking ahead to where the country's off-Earth ambitions might stand by its 500th birthday, and some of their predictions are closer than they sound.

The economy in space is already up and running through communication satellites, sale of imagery, and internet connectivity services provided by Starlink and Viasat.

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The field of space tourism has also advanced beyond its conceptualisation stage, considering that NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman himself had commanded two SpaceX missions to space prior to being appointed NASA administrator in December 2025.

Dava Newman, a director at MIT's Human Systems Lab and NASA's former deputy administrator, mentions in-space manufacturing as one such breakthrough field where success lies, especially in pharmaceutical products.

This is because microgravity in space helps in forming very pure crystals of a product, something that Varda Space based in California has already proven by creating a stable form of the drug ritonavir in an orbital factory.

A futurist and astrophysicist, David Brin, states that asteroid mining is the greatest economic opportunity for the future, pointing out water as a source of life support and rocket fuel as well as industrial metals like iron, nickel, and platinum.

He pointed out that success will be possible only if "lobotomised feudalism" will not occur and prevent space exploration.

She rejected the concept of the colonisation of the Moon or Mars since there is no business model behind that and most people would not want to live in such conditions.

She believes in a smaller and more scientific approach similar to NASA's Artemis programme, aiming at the creation of a lunar South Pole base with further missions to Mars in the late 2030s or 2040s.