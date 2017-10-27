NAB asks LDA to submit property record of Nawaz’s sons

LAHORE: The NAB has asked Lahore Development Authority to submit complete land/property details of the two sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as soon as possible.

NAB’s directions were intimated to the office of director general LDA on October 24, 2017 vide letter number 1(61)HQ/911/NAB-1. The letter was sent through fax by NAB’s Additional Director (Staff) Kh Ilyas and its subject is, “investigation against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Capt Muhammad Safdar (retd) is relating to Avenfield Properties (flat # 16-A, 17-A, Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom."

The copy of letter available with The News, states that in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, NAB Lahore has filed reference against the subject accused persons regarding subject investigation before accountability court, Islamabad.

“In this regard, you are requested to search and provide the complete details of land/properties owned by Hussain Nawaz Sharif having CNIC # 35201-841***** and Hassan Nawaz Sharif having CNIC # 35202-088*****,” the letter stated.

Following the NAB’s letter, LDA director general assigned Additional Director General (Housing) Zeeshan Rana to get details of the properties of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz. When contacted, Zeeshan Rana said he had circulated the NAB’s letter to all the directorates concerned of LDA which will reply to NAB once these directorates submit their replies.

To a question that how LDA’s directorates will search for land/property details of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, ADG(H) said LDA’s record can only be searched with plot number or file number. He said every directorate has its own record and they are directed to reply soon.

LDA director general while talking with The News stated that LDA will submit its reply to NAB in a day or so. He stated that so far no land/property was found in the name of two sons of former premier. To another question searching LDA’s record on the basis of CNIC, he said no such mechanism existed in LDA. However, he said record of Jati Umra land will be available with the Revenue Department while record of Model Town property will be with Model Town Society.