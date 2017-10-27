Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Extension in return filing date urged

Extension in return filing date urged

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns and wealth statement for one more month to maximise the number of filers.

In a letter sent to finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, the PTBA said that keeping in view the positive results of the outreach programme initiated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other legal issues in filing returns, the date of filing income tax returns should be extended from October 31 to November 30. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement