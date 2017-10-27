Extension in return filing date urged

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns and wealth statement for one more month to maximise the number of filers.

In a letter sent to finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, the PTBA said that keeping in view the positive results of the outreach programme initiated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other legal issues in filing returns, the date of filing income tax returns should be extended from October 31 to November 30.