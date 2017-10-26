Contaminated water supply

Rawalpindi :The residents of Union Council (UC-2) Dhoke Ratta has said that contaminated water is being supplied to them due to which number of people have so far become victims of different kinds of diseases.

Showing their grave concern the residents including Kamran Khan, Ahmad Ali, Asad Abbasi and Raja Wasim said the concerned authorities must take immediate measures to replace outdated water pipelines to prevent contamination of clean drinking water.

“The drinking water and sewage get mixed due to seepage in the pipelines and if no immediate measures are taken then the people will continue to develop various kinds of diseases,” they said. UC-2 Chairman Raja Tassadaq said the mayor has provided funds to their union council and they are utilizing it for the benefit of the common people.