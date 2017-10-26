‘Public, police liaison a must’

LAHORE :Interaction between public and police is essential to maintain positive image and building up trust of police in society.

Motorway Police has become a symbol of pride for our nation. The officers of NH&MP have been able to demonstrate unprecedented hard work and devotion to the department’s core values of integrity, courtesy, help and the rule of law.

The famous artiste Irfan Khoosat expressed these views during his address in NH&MP Road Safety Programme "An hour with the guest” at Motorway Police Babu Sabu, building complex at Lahore.

DSP Arif Khan, DSP Mansoor Javed, police officers and a large number of officials were also present on the occasion. Irfan Khoosat lauded the performance of motorway police for changing the behaviour of drivers on highways and motorways. He suggested that road safety awareness and soft policing should be highlighted through short documentaries and short drama series in general public. He said that teachers and parents must play their role in providing awareness on road safety to youngsters. He requested media to step forward for this national cause for spreading awareness on road safety. Irfan Khoosat also presented himself to render his services on voluntarily basis for the cause of road safety.