Columbian film festival at PNCA from today

Islamabad :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) joins hands for the first with Columbia for a Film Festival from today (Wednesday) at PNCA Auditorium 6pm daily. The three films selected for screening include Gabo: The Magic of Reality, Wild Magic and Embrace of the Serpent will be screened from October 25-27.

Gabo: The Magic of Reality from 2015 is directed by Justin Webster. It revolves around the life and times of Colombian author Marquez. The documentary includes archival footage, interviews and live footage of author, his family and friends. The novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Marquez remains at the centre of the documentary. The novel became a classic worldwide. The author's friendship with Cuba's legendary Fidel Castro became exemplary and helped many Cuban writers who had been imprisoned. All this and more is seen in the documentary. The film covers author's life from childhood to his demise. Interviews of renowned people including President Bill Clinton are the highlights. Gabo is picture of a man with several dimensions with remarkable feats and achievements but above all a man of reality. The film runs for 90 minutes.

Embrace of the Serpent from 2015 is also a gem from Columbia. It covers two periods: 1909 and 1940 with adventures in Amazon Tributary. Two scientific expeditions decades apart. The film carries rich visuals, exploring man, nature, wilderness and then comes the destructive power. The film is poetic in looks but a harsh comment on the lost culture by invaders.

Along with films from Columbia, an exhibition is also taking place. More comes with Dance Workshop by renowned Columbia dancer Daniela Bohorquez on October 26 and 27. A conference on Colombia Economic profile in a post-conflict context by Ambassador Juan Alfredo Pinto Saavedra is also part of the gala events.

