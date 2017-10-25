International group of experts for LPG industry proposed

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association (LPGDA) on Tuesday proposed world players to form a group of experts to share experiences and expertise to promote the liquefied petroleum gas industry.

Addressing a two-day 12th LPG trade summit, which concluded in Dubai on Tuesday, LPGDA chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the international body would help create awareness about safety measures among all stakeholders and avoid cylinder blast incidents, a statement received here said.

Several incidents have been happening in different countries, including Pakistan and it would be a good initiative for world LPG |industry leaders to form an international forum for promotion of the industry, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had approved a new LPG policy to regulate prices aimed at stabilising the commodity market. Liquefied petroleum gas import in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase, which helped in meeting growing energy needs of the country, he added.

Khokhar said that Pakistan’s auto sector has emerged as one of major consumers, and demand of LPG would further increase.

The government is working to provide level-playing field to investors so

that they could set up LPG filling stations in Pakistan in a competitive environment, he said.

The government is working with the gas regulator and LPG industry stakeholders to ensure safety standards, he said, adding that the total LPG sale in Pakistan stood at 1.2 million tonnes in 2016, of which the share of LPG import was 550,000 metric tonnes.

This consumption would reach 2.4 million metric tonnes next year with setting up of LPG filling stations, he said, adding that the consumption will rise to three million tonnes in 2020. Among others, the summit was attended by representatives from Iran, Iraq, Norway, European and African countries, South Korea, China, Indonesia, United States and India.