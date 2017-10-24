Over 70 protesting students detained as classes resume at QAU

ISLAMABAD: In a police crackdown on Quaid-i-Azam University, more than 70 students have been detained since Monday morning after they resumed protest against the varsity’s decision to raise tuition fee, Geo News reported. According to the police, in the morning, the students laid down in front of the university buses, following which police arrested them.

A large number of police and FC personnel are present at the campus to ensure that classes are not interrupted. Woman police officials are also present on the site. Sporadic clashes with law-enforcers were reported at various places across the university. A student told Geo News that protesting students came in their classroom and disrupted the class, after which they all went out. Later, the police detained a number of my class fellows, he added. It was earlier reported that the education sessions were to resume from Monday at the university, in a bid to end the three-week break due to students’ protest.

Late Thursday night, the university administration and the protesting students held negotiations, following which the decision to increase the fees was taken back after passing of 16 days. However, the issue of students detained during earlier clashes still remains unsolved. The university’s syndicate has made a three-member committee to review the sentences given to the students. At the beginning of October, students started protesting for better facilities in the hostel and for cancellation of the recent hike in tuition fees.

A heavy contingent of police arrived to control the unrest, firing tear-gas shells to disperse protesting students. Authorities also called in Rangers to control the situation. The injured students were shifted to a hospital. A few of them were also said to have sustained gunshot wounds. The students were accused of possession of illegal weapons, wreaking havoc and attempted murder.