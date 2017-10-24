Chase stars as Windies dominate Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite led the way with the bat as the West Indies strengthened their grip on the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Monday.

After Brathwaite made 86 at the top of the innings, Chase scored an unbeaten 91 to take the West Indies to 369 for eight at stumps on the third day.The tourists now hold an overall lead of 429, meaning Zimbabwe will face a world-record chase in the fourth innings.

The two batsmen took very different approaches to their innings, with Brathwaite’s patience paying off in the morning session as the West Indies added just 67 runs for the loss of Kyle Hope for 43.

With the heat and general frustration taking its toll on the Zimbabwean bowlers, Chase was able to cash in later in the day.Zimbabwe did enjoy a brief period of success in the hour before tea, when the West Indies fell from 174 for two to 244 for six.

Brathwaite’s innings was ended when he was trapped lbw by off-spinner Sikandar Raza, before Kyle Jarvis used the second new ball to dismiss Shai Hope for 44.Left-arm spinner Sean Williams also enjoyed success with the harder ball, as he had Jermaine Blackwood stumped and Shane Dowrich caught at slip.

However, captain Jason Holder counter-attacked with a run-a-ball 24, and Chase continued to score briskly.“My plan was to be aggressive towards the bowlers, to get the field changed around a bit and get some of the catchers from nearby away from the bat, to make it easier for me to play my natural game,” said Chase.

When Holder was dismissed by Graeme Cremer shortly after tea, Zimbabwe’s hot day in the field looked to be nearing an end, before Devendra Bishoo hit a feisty 44 in an 82-run stand for the eighth wicket with Chase.

The partnership was terminated on the stroke of stumps when Cremer had Bishoo caught on the boundary to record his seventh wicket of the match, but Zimbabwe still face a long battle to save the game.

West Indies won toss West Indies 1st innings 219 all-out (S Hope* 90; Cremer 4-64) Zimbabwe 1st innings 159 all out (H Masakadza 42; D Bishoo 5-79) West Indies 2nd innings K C Brathwaite lbw b Sikandar 86 K O A Powell b Cremer 17 K A Hope lbw b Jarvis 43 S D Hope lbw b Jarvis 44 R L Chase not out 91 J Blackwood st Chakabva b Williams 3 †S O Dowrich c Masakadza b Williams 12 *J O Holder c Mpofu b Cremer 24 D Bishoo c Williams b Cremer 44 Extras (b 3, lb 2) 5 Total (8 wickets; 122.3 Overs) 369 To bat: K A J Roach, S T Gabriel Fall: 1-25, 2-107, 3-174, 4-211, 5-224, 6-244, 7-277, 8-369 Bowling: Jarvis 24-1-66-2; Mpofu 10-3-30-0; Williams 33-7-90-2; Cremer 32.3-5-111-3; Sikandar 19-4-53-1; Mire 2-0-5-0; Waller 2-0-9-0 Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Paul Reiffel (Australia). TV umpire: Simon Fry (Australia). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)