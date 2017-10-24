Hot, dry spell

LAHORE :Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country. They said rain-thunderstorm is expected at Malakand, Hazara divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Islamabad, Murree, Chakwal, Malmjabba and Rawalkot. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sukkur and Pud-Eidan at 40°C.