Imran’s slogan of change is a lie: Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the claims of Nawaz Sharif about mega development and progress in the country were no more than an illusion and the slogan of change raised by Imran Khan was a total lie. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan could go to any length to become the prime minister.

Addressing a rally in the Zangali area here, Bilawal Bhutto maintained that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to serve the people and undertake any mega uplift project in the province.

He said that 'Billion Tree Tsunami' plantation drive didn't work to make the province greener as the funds meant for the project were pocketed. "Imran Khan used the slogan of change to deceive the people and reach the corridors of power," Bilawal Bhutto said and termed Imran Khan a 'liar and anarchist.' He accused Imran Khan of taking U-turns over key issues and said that he didn't have the capacity to run a province, let alone governing the entire country.

Bilawal Bhutto alleged that the PTI chief was using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out political activities in Sindh and Punjab. He said that Imran Khan was bent upon coming into power at all costs.

The provincial government didn't take any steps to provide jobs to the unemployed youth or the situation in the province would have been different, Bilawal said. The PTI-led KP government, he said, didn't set up a single hospital in the past four years in the province to provide healthcare facilities to the poor and needy.

Coming down hard on Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister had also stuck to his seat despite being ousted. Bilawal said that the federal government had not done anything to provide relief to the poor people. He added that the people were faced with a host of problems, but the rulers were serving their vested interests. He maintained that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI leaders were responsible for using foul language in politics. The leaders of the two parties were using politics for personal gains, he added.

Bilawal urged the people to make the right choice on the polling day and elect the right person in the upcoming by-poll. The PPP leader said that the economic condition of the country would improve by providing employment opportunities to the people. He said that there would be no progress if people were jobless.

He said that the PPP leaders always rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy. "It were the PPP leaders who laid down their lives, but didn't budge from their principled stance," he asserted. Bilawal hoped that the PPP would emerge victorious in the next general elections and form the government at the Centre. "Those who claim the demise of the PPP live in a fool's paradise," he added.