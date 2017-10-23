Infrastructure rehabilitation: KP CM for removal of all bottlenecks

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed for the prompt completion of schemes executed through National Logistic Cell (NLC).

He directed the provincial government officials to provide timely technical support to the NLC and also ensure that it properly followed the already agreed timeline. The chief minister was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here that focused on different developmental schemes initiated through NLC in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan said a handout.

Member Provincial Assembly Zahid Durrani, the officials of local government and higher education and representatives of National Logistic cell attended the meeting. The meeting was informed of the ongoing construction and rehabilitation work at Sheikh Maltoon Town, Mardan, that would cost Rs337.12 million and would be completed within an year.

The 61 percent progress on the sewerage line had been achieved, the meeting was informed. The chief minister directed to remove all the bottlenecks hindering the process of rehabilitating infrastructure.

Regarding the new scheme of Mardan, the chief minister was informed about the ongoing construction work on schemes and the pace of progress on Jawad Chowk flyover, Katalang by-pass road and Charsadda Chowk flyover.

Pervez Khattak was informed about obstruction created by the power poles and other utilities and encroachment delaying the completion of these schemes. The chief minister directed for the shifting and relocation of the utilities in order to complete the construction work on time.

He also called for starting work on the service road in Pabbi before November 15. The meeting was also informed about the pace of progress on the 14 Km long Ring Road Charsadda. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner to clear the site of Pir Zakori bridge. He directed to prepare the map of Pir Zakori Overhead bridge and hand it over to NLC.