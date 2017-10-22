Dowry articles given to needy girls

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organisation distributed dowry articles among eight deserving girls at a ceremony here.

Maulana Mohammad Tayyab, Khateeb of Mahabat Khan Mosque, was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed the dowry among the needy girls.

He said that many parents couldn’t marry off their daughters as they couldn’t arrange dowry for them due to poverty.

He lauded the efforts of the Ummeed Welfare Foundation for helping the destitute families.

The Maulana urged the affluent people to generously donate to such entities that were working for the wellbeing of the people belonging to the downtrodden segments of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Ummeed Welfare Foundation’s president Dr Shakil Ahmad Khan said that his organisation distributed dowry among the girls belonging to poor families.

He said that necessary household utensils and home appliances were provided to the girls with the help of the contribution made by well-off people.